Bihar: Internet Services Suspended In 17 Districts Till June 20 Over Agnipath Violence

Amid violent protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Bihar caused by the misinformation spread, the internet services in 17 districts have been suspended in the state. Earlier, the suspension was till June 19, however, it has now been extended by another 24 hours, till June 20.

#AgnipathScheme | No incident happened today. For damaging govt property from June 16 to 18, 145 FIRs have been registered and 804 people have been arrested. Seeing the present situation internet services suspended in 17 districts: Bihar Police — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Republic TV has learnt about the role of the coaching centres in the violence which is now under the scanner. Sources at the top level of the government told the Republic Media Network that coaching centres which have taken money from the aspirants might have misled them on the key aspects of the scheme and the possibility of them getting selected or not, which thus could have played a role in bringing youth to the streets and inciting violence.

Ever since the announcement of the military recruitment scheme by the government, the state of Bihar has witnessed violence in different parts of the state. Stone-pelting, arson and vandalism were seen taking place in numerous railway stations, such as Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Bhojpur, and Khagaria.

Meanwhile, a fresh war of words broke out between the BJP and the JD(U), with the former calling out the Nitish Kumar government for police inaction during the protests.

"Nothing wrong with opposing, but targeting people at the behest of administration, torching offices of a particular party with police acting as spectators is wrong. What isn't happening in India is happening in Bihar. I oppose it," said Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whose house was vandalised by 'Agnipath' protesters.

Protesters, earlier allegedly attacked the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi as well.

Anti-Agnipath protests in Bihar

On Saturday, a railway compartment was set on fire in Gaya, Bihar. Stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism were reported in a number of railway stations on Friday and Thursday, including Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Bhojpur, and Khagaria.

To guarantee the safety of passengers and the security of public property, a temporary modification in the operation of trains travelling through/reaching the East Central Railway Zone from other Zonal Railways has been announced. From June 18 to June 20, between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., the trains will only run for eight hours.

Agnipath Recruitment scheme

Under this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of four years. Up to 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of Rs.11.71 lakh at the end of their four-year stint.