Bihar Man Jailed And Fined In Bahrain For Violating COVID Norms; Indian Embassy Intervenes

A youth from Bihar, working in Bahrain has been sentenced to three years in jail for not following the COVID-19 rules. Along with this, a fine of about ten lakh rupees has also been imposed on him. This incident came into the limelight after the Hyderabad-based brother of the accused, Mohammad Khalid, Hussain Ahmed wrote a letter to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested help by tweeting in this regard. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain has contacted Khalid's brother Hussain Ahmed.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir Mohd Khalid from Bihar working in Bahrain was asked to be home Qurentine for 15 days after he was found positive, After completion of his 15 days he came out to buy food below his building/1@meaMADAD @ProtectorGenGOI @IndiaInBahrain @HelplinePBSK pic.twitter.com/QtewFEOs0Y — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 14, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the accused brother Ahmed has shared the letter he wrote to the Ministry and a video of the whole incident. He claimed that Mohammad Khalid has been working in Bahrain for the last eight years. After being COVID positive, he completed a 17-day home quarantine and did not break any rules.

"On May 18, my brother was tested COVID positive and was sent to Sitra COVID Camp for three days. Later, he was shifted to Al Andalus Hotel and again to Salminiya Hospital. He was discharged on May 31 and was advised for 17 days of Home quarantine with an Electronic tracker wristband on his wrists. As he stays in a company-provided room and there was no one to provide food and essentials to him, so he went down on June 7, 2021, almost 50 yards from his residence. Suddenly one local from Bahrain saw Electronic Tracker Wristband in his hand and made a video and circulated it on social media. After that, the local police arrested him and took him to Sitra Camp where he was tested and found negative and the camp authorities removed his ETW and gave him a clean chit," the letter read.

Suddenly one local from Bahrain saw Electronic Tracker Wristband on his hand and made a video and circulated on social media,The local police arrested him and took him to Sitra Camp where he was tested and found negative,The Sitra Camp removed his ETW and gave him a clean chit/2 pic.twitter.com/JLKJZ39Jkk — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 14, 2021

"Again on June 7, he was rearrested and taken to court which sentenced him to three years imprisonment. He has also been asked to pay 5000 BD, our entire family is in a state of shock," he added. Ahmed assured that his brother is illegally sentenced and has urged the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs in this entire matter. He has pleaded for the release of his brother from jail.

Indian Embassy intervenes

After Ahmed's request, the Indian embassy in Bahrain has extended help and has asked for the contact and other relevant details including CPR of Mohd Khalid. Taking to Twitter, the embassy has provided an email address and contact number to get in touch with the victim's family.

Please send us the contact and other relevant details including CPR of Mr Mohd Khalid at wel2.bahrain@mea.gov.in or contact at

Tel: 00973 17180529 — India in Bahrain (@IndiaInBahrain) June 15, 2021

(Image Credits: @THEJAISHANKAR/FACEBOOK/@amjedmbt-TWITTER/PIXABAY)