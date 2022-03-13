Bihar: MBBS Students In Darbhanga Set Pharmacies On Fire Over Denial Of Meds, 10 Injured

In Bihar's Darbhanga, several chemist shops were set on fire by a group of medical students from Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital on Friday. Multiple individuals, including half a dozen policemen, were wounded, and shops and vehicles were disembowelled in the fire. According to the police, the students attacked the nearby medical shops after an argument over some issue with the shop owner on Friday night.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Krishna Kumar informed, “On Friday night, after an argument between a student of Darbhanga Medical College and the shopkeeper at the chemist, a group of students set several chemist shops on fire.” According to Kumar, the fire at the chemist shops was so bad that the entire sky turned red and a gas cylinder exploded, shaking the entire region. SDPO further added, “When the neighbouring locals opposed the act of medical students, the students started pelting stones at the people, which turned into heavy stone pelting from both the sides

Some locals reported that the incident flared late Friday night between medical students and the shopkeeper who runs the medical business. The situation became so tense that enraged students sprayed petrol on four shops on campus and set them on fire. At the same moment, a medical shop employee was allegedly attacked with a scissor and received bruising to his face, while another individual received minor burn injuries. People present at the spot allegedly reported that during the brawl, the sounds of firing and bombs were also heard.

“Soon after getting information, 2-3 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire," said SDPO. Fire Brigade immediately reached the spot to douse off the fire. However, a fight-fighter sustained injuries when an LPG gas exploded at one of the shops.

Drug dealers’ union protest

Following the incident, on Saturday morning, the Drug Dealers' Union protested against the attack on chemist shop owners. They jammed the road and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

“It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that a medical student came to the shop and demanded drugs. The shopkeeper denied giving the same after which an argument started between both the parties. The student then called his friends and they start beating the shopkeeper,” one of the protestors on Saturday.

DMCH Principal Kripanath Mishra said, “Due to fear, the doctors had fled from the emergency services during Friday night, but the emergency service has been restored from Saturday morning. We are going to have a meeting and it will be decided whether the hostel will remain operational or closed in future.”

Indian Medical Association (IMA) wing of Darbhanga strongly condemned the distasteful happening. IMA secretary Dr Amod Kumar Jha, said, "In response to the attack on DMCH students and retaliatory violence, there has been a loss of public property on both sides, for which we all doctors express our heartfelt pain and distress. IMA demands from the government that prompt action should be taken after proper investigation of the incident.”