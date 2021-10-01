Last Updated:

Bihar Minister Disagrees With NITI Aayog Report On Hospitals; 'don't Consider It Correct'

NITI Aayog report has stated that Bihar holds the lowest number of beds, six, which is significantly below the advised count.

NITI Aayog has released a report titled 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals' on Thursday after accessing and collecting data from over 707 hospitals across 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) in India. The findings made by NITI Aayog revealed that the state of Bihar recorded the lowest average of hospital beds per one lakh population, which was way below the proposed number. Questioning the legitimacy of NITI Aayog's report, Bihar education minister Ashok Choudhary has called it incorrect.

The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) 2012 guidelines recommend district hospitals to maintain at least 22 beds per one lakh population (based on district population average of 2001 Census). NITI Aayog, in its report 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals', has revealed that Pondicherry has an average of 222 hospital beds per one lakh population, making it the highest in the country. The report has also importantly stated that Bihar holds the lowest number of beds, six, which is significantly below the advised count. On average, a district hospital in India is recommended to house 24 beds per one lakh population.

Ashok Choudhary's stand on NITI Aayog's report

While refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of the NITI Aayog's report, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary stated that the report is incorrect. He further argued, "In last 15 years, we've worked a lot in the health sector with the development of hospitals, nursing schools in districts."

Image: ANI/PTI

