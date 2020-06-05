Bihar Police ADG Recalls Letter Warning Districts Of 'law & Order Issue' Due To Migrants

As Bihar sees an inrush of migrants, the state police, on Friday, has recalled its letter to districts warning of 'law & order issue', due to returning migrants. Talking to ANI, Bihar Police ADG Amit Kumar said, 'The letter has been recalled and its content stands null and void now'. He had issued the letter to all district authorities on May 29.

The letter has been recalled and its content stands null and void now: Amit Kumar, Bihar Police ADG on his May 29 letter to district and police authorities stating that large influx of migrant returnees may create a law & order issue in the state pic.twitter.com/EpB2q6gmb7 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has suggested that states be given 15 days time to transport all migrants back home via 'Shramik' special trains while hearing a plea on the migrant crisis. The Centre - represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has filed an affidavit stating that till June 3, Indian railways has run 4228 special trains transporting approximately 1 crore migrants back home. The verdict in this hearing has been reserved for June 9.

The Centre has stated that it has received a requirement for 171 additional trains, with many trains returning empty as many migrants are joining industries again. He added that Railways is providing trains within 24 hours of their request and that Maharashtra had been provided 800 trains, Uttar Pradesh - 1695 trains etc. The Centre also requested that the present system be allowed to continue to transport remaining 10% stranded migrants.

Bihar's migrant inrush

Bihar has received 28 lakh people from all across India till date, via trains, buses etc. The government has also mapped 10 lakh migrants' skills to provide them with job opportunities soon. The state currently has 5.30 lakh returning migrants lodged in block and district level quarantine centres for its 14-day quarantine and is planning to close these centres once the last batch of migrants arrives, tentatively by June 15.

The state is also witnessing a sudden rise in the number of Coronavirus cases due to the heavy inrush of returning migrants from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and other states. Bihar has seen 4551 cases till date with 29 deaths and 2210 recovered. Reports state that testing in the state is very low and district administrations have currently surveyed 1.05 crore households for the disease.