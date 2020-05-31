Bihar Follows MHA Order, Extends Lockdown In Containment Zones Till June 30

Bihar on Sunday announced its decision to extend the lockdown in all containment zones across the state till June 30. An order of the State Home Department read, "Ministry of Home Affairs, Central Government has issued guidelines to check the spread of the coronavirus and extended the lockdown till 30.06.2020. After discussions, the state government has decided to implement the Home Ministry's order and its guidelines". The Centre yesterday announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30 in containment zones.

Read: COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 20 In Bihar; Tally Soars To 3,565 With 206 Fresh Cases

Lockdown has been extended in containment zones in Bihar till 30th June: State Home Department — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

MHA amends guidelines

The Centre had also announced that the re-opening of the country amid the lockdown will be done in phases. Terming the move as 'Unlock 1', the Centre on Saturday issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the fourth phase of which ends on May 31.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. States have also been allowed to allow certain activities outside containment zones or impose restrictions.

Coronavirus in Bihar

Meanwhile, with 206 people testing positive for the infection, the count of total COVID-19 cases in Bihar soared to 3,565 with a death toll of 20. Migrants, who have been arriving by trains and other means of transport including cargo vehicles, comprise a very high proportion of COVID-19 cases in Bihar. Since May 3, 2,433 migrants have tested positive for the coronavirus and a majority of them have returned from places like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and other states.

Read: Mann Ki Baat: From Atmanirbhar Package To Covid Battle To Locusts- PM Modi's Full Address

Read: 'Unlock 1' The Biggest Feature Of Covid Lockdown 5.0: All You Need To Know In 13 Points