Bihar: Police Constable Injured In Low-intensity Blast At Patna Civil Court

A low-intensity blast was reported in the Patna Civil Court in Bihar on Friday. The blast injured a police constable on duty.

"ASI Kadam Kuwan Madan Singh's right hand was injured. However, no other injuries were reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

The incident happened after the police kept gunpowder, which was seized during a raid on a hostel at Patna University, on the premises to ask the court permission for a further probe.

“A few days ago, gunpowder was recovered in Patel hostel, Patna University. We took it to court for seeking permission for further probe. The blast happened as soon as it was kept on premises. A police official sustained injuries and is out of danger now,” said Sabi ul Haq, Incharge, Pirbahore Police Station.

Bihar Police raid Patna University hostels and find gunpowder and bomb-making material

The Patna Police carried out massive raids on all the hostels of Patna University and recovered bomb-making material from one of the hostel rooms. The raids were carried out late at night on Sunday after receiving certain inputs of criminal activities ongoing inside the hostel rooms.

During this raid, the police recovered gunpowder along with many other bomb-making materials in huge amounts. The recovered items included several steel cans, yellow-coloured gun powder along with tapes and ropes required for making bombs. In addition to that, the police have also arrested some youths from the Patel hostel, a campus under the university in the Kadamkuan police station area.

Bihar | Raids were conducted in all the hostels of Patna University yesterday. Gunpowder has been recovered and some youths were detained from Patel hostel under Kadamkuan PS area, Patna: Police pic.twitter.com/S4Sf9Nc98B — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

The hostels under the university, located in Bihar's capital city, have started to become a hub of such activities. This is not the first time that such illegal materials have been found in hostel buildings.

Speaking about the raid on Sunday, the police had received inputs of illegal activities being carried out inside the university hostels following which they took immediate action and launched raids on all the hostel buildings. While some of the accused have managed to flee the scene, a few of them have been arrested. The names of the arrested youths have not been disclosed so far. The police have also registered a case and are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)