Bihar Questions Centre On Gaya's 'red Zone' Classification Inspite Of Only 1 Active Case

While the Centre has designated all 38 districts in Bihar as red or orange, the state government on Wednesday has questioned as to why Gaya has been classified as a red zone. The state's Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar has pointed out that there is only one active case in Gaya. Bihar has 536 cases with 4 deaths.

Bihar questions classification of Gaya

Bihar Govt has asked Union Ministry of Health as to how Gaya can be classified as red zone where there is only one active case of #COVID19: State Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Centre classifies all 38 districts as red/orange

On Sunday, the Centre classified all 38 districts in Bihar under Red Zone or Orange zone till the end of the current lockdown by May 17. This move was done as the Centre felt a need to keep strict lockdown measures to contain Coronavirus (COVID-19) amid students and migrants returning from various states across the nation to Bihar. The state which had initially refused to transport migrants stuck in various parts of India, hailed the Centre for allowing special trains to facilitate the movement of tourists, workers and students.

Delhi under red zone

As per Centre's classification, all districts in Delhi have been classified under the red zone, heavily restricting movement in Delhi. While CM Kejriwal has allowed the opening of economic activities as per Centre's guidelines, he had raised the issue with entire Delhi being classified as a red zone, preferring containment areas only being under strict lockdown. Delhi has also allowed reopening of liquor shops with 70% VAT and has released the list of shops supplying it.

India's lockdown extended

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance) - 130 districts, orange (those neither in green or red zones) - 284 districts and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days) - 319 districts. Restrictions too have been lifted accordingly. Currently, India has 49391 cases with 1694 deaths.

