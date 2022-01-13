Bihar Reports 6,393 Fresh COVID-19 Infections, Seven Fatalities

Bihar on Thursday registered 6,393 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 7,68,851, a health department bulletin said.

Seven more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 12,121, it said. T his is the second consecutive day when Bihar witnessed a rise of over 6,000 fresh cases. The state had reported 6,413 fresh cases on Wednesday.

Patna logged 2,275 fresh infections, 261 more than the previous day.

The state’s active coronavirus count jumped to 31,375 from 28,659 cases on Wednesday, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and his personal secretary tested positive for the infection.

The seven fresh casualties were reported Patna, Darbhanga, Gaya, Nalanda and Saharsa districts in the past 24 hours.

“All those who died in the past 24 hours, were already suffering from several serious complications. When their samples were tested they turned out to be COVID-19 positive”, a senior official of the state health department said. The state has so far accounted for only one case of the Omicron variant.

So far, 7,25,355 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state and the recovery rate has declined to 94.34 per cent from 94.65 per cent on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Altogether 6.30 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.82 lakh in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 24,410 booster doses were administered to eligible people on Thursday.

