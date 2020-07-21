Bihar Water Resources Development Secretary Warns Water Levels In Rivers 'still On Rise'

On July 19, Bihar’s Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjeev Hans warned that the water levels in the state from the massive flooding were still on the rise. His comments came after at least 8 districts in Bihar witnessed flooding across 30 blocks after all major rivers surpassed dangerous levels and broke banks entering the urban settlement. Bihar’s water resources department had earlier warned that the Bagmati river was flowing above the danger mark at Katounjha in Sitamarhi, Hayaghat in Darbhanga, and Beniabad in Muzaffarpur. It further cautioned that river Mahananda had jumped record danger level at Dhengraghat in Purnia, as per a news agency report.

While speaking at a press conference, Hans gave the details of the response plans and status of the flooding in at least 4 major rivers of northern Bihar. “Except for the Burhi Gandak river, all the remaining rivers in Bihar are still rising,” ANI quoted him saying. Further, he added, “The old Gandak river is in the rising trend but is still 30 to 40 centimeters below the danger mark, except for one spot near the road-rail bridge where it is just above the danger mark.”

River Narayani (Nepal) called as River Gandak in India is flowing 1.47 m above Danger Level at Devghat in #Chitwan District of #Nepal. This is likely to enter India through Gandak Barrage and thence through Kushinagar District of UP and Gopalganj District of Bihar. — Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) July 20, 2020

Citing recent forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department, Hans warned, “In the next 72 hours, almost all the major rivers of the state will be in the rising trend. Rain is expected around the catchment area in Bihar and Nepal.” Further cautioning that the rivers will overflow to “extremely dangerous” levels, Hans said, “The concerned districts have been alerted keeping the situation in view.” He informed, saying, that the flood protected embankments were mostly safe from the destruction that will likely be caused by turbulent water. He stressed that the government has scrambled to check repairs, in case there were any, in the nearby dams to prevent chances of any casualties.

Relief teams on standby

“People are warned by IMD forecasts so that people living in the lower places can shift to higher ground,” Secretary of Water Resources Department stressed. Meanwhile, the Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department Ramchandra Do said at the press briefing that the disaster management department was fully equipped with several relief teams on standby. "Due to an increase in the water level of the rivers, 153 Panchayats of 31 blocks of 8 districts have been partially affected and relief camps are being run as per requirement," ANI quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

