Bihar: Violent Mob Protests Rape Of 17-year-old Girl In Kaimur

After a video of rape of a minor girl in the Kaimur district of Bihar went viral, an irate mob went on a rampage and torched houses, shops and more than a dozen vehicles on Tuesday. The mob also pelted stones at the house of the accused. The rape took place a week ago when the victim a 17-year-old girl, was waiting for a vehicle to return home from her coaching class. One of the accused offered to drop the victim back in an SUV. As the victim was being dropped home, the four men accused started sexually harassing her and further took turns to outrage her modesty in the moving car. The accused further recorded the horrific crime on their mobile camera. The accused threatened the victim that if she lodged a complaint with the police, the video would be circulated on social media.

'A speedy trial will be done'

The victim, while narrating the incident stated: "They were four people who forcefully outraged my modesty in a moving car. I became unconscious and they even threatened to kill me and send my dead body back home, if I told anyone about the incident." The victim further stated, "They should be punished severely." After the video went viral, the police swung into action and the girl's statement was recorded before the court under Section 164. The victim was further sent to the hospital to be medically examined. Kaimur's District Magistrate, Nawal Kishore Choudhary commenting on the entire incident, stated that "Three of the accused have been arrested. We will arrest one more very soon." DM Choudhary further promised, "A speedy trial will be done," commenting on the protests, Choudhary stated, "No one should take the law into their hands. The police are conducting raids."

The current situation in Kaimur

The district administration has shut down internet services to prevent any communal clashes. Furthermore, an extra battalion of forces has been deployed to control the mob. Reports indicate, in the recent past, there have been more than a dozen instances where such horrific videos have been circulated and the incidences of rape are on ta rise in Bihar.

