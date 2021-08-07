Due to incessant rainfall in Bihar, the water level of the Ganga river in Patna has risen above the danger level. Apart from the river Ganga, the other ghats including Krishna Ghat were also submerged as the water level continues to rise. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Bihar predicting heavy rainfall till August 9. Following this heavy rainfall situation, the residents expressed their concerns.

A resident named Pragati said, "We are facing problems in doing pooja. People are quite distressed. There is a lot of filthy water here as well." While a washerman on the ghat said, "The water level has increased a lot and I am facing difficulties in washing clothes." A man named Rajesh also came to collect Gangajal for performing pooja, but the water was very dirty, however, he still collected it because he needed it for the pooja.

Bihar Floods

Bihar has been facing heavy rains for the past month causing flooding in several areas of the state. Most of the districts were submerged in water making it difficult for the local people to move from one place to another. This condition has threatened the ones living in low-lying areas because the rainwater gets inside the house, causing huge damage. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on 6th July conducted an aerial survey of 5 districts in the Northern parts of the state which has been hit most by the floods. He was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha and other officials during the aerial of flood-affected areas.

Bagaha SDM Shekhar Anand was seen riding a buffalo cart to reach a river embankment in the flood-affected Ramnagar area in West Champaran. Areas in Muzaffarpur, Bihar were flooded after the rising levels of the Burhi Gandak River. The serious consequences have made the people use boats for traveling. Bihar is known to be the most flood-affected state and receives heavy rainfall every year during the monsoons.

IMD predicts rainfall for parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

IMD also predicted rainfall for several districts of Rajasthan including Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, Bayana, Bharatpur, and Deeg. Apart from Rajasthan, many districts of Uttar Pradesh will also receive rainfall during the upcoming hours. These UP districts include Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Billari, Hapur, Pilakhua, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Narora, Debai, Etah, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, and Nandgaon.

Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Billari, Hapur, Pilakhua, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Narora, Debai, Etah, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 7, 2021

Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, Bayana, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/TpH575krmd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 7, 2021

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)