Bihar State Cooperative Market Officials Wear Helmets For Safety As They Sell Onions

As onion prices continued to rise in parts of the country, long queues were seen to purchase onions from a Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (Biscomaun) counter on Saturday, November 30. Onions are being sold at 35/kg by the officials of Bihar’s Cooperative Society while wearing helmets as a safety measure.

Safety first

Speaking to media, an official of Biscomaun Rohit Kumar said, "There have been instances of stone-pelting and stampedes, so this was our only option. No security has been provided to us."

Earlier, the Patna market also saw a huge bounce in the price of onions. Onions are selling for Rs 100 per Kg approximately. Onion prices are skyrocketing due to unseasonal rains in growing states.

Price of onion soar high

On Friday Bihar’s Cooperative Society (Biscoman) Patna on Friday sold onions at Rs 35 per kg at the time when the prices of the same have soared up to Rs 70 in the state. People thronged the state secretariat and long queues were seen outside the counters of Biscoman to buy the onions. Though the maximum limit of onion a person can get is 2kg, on showing the wedding card people can receive 25 kg of onion at the same rate.

“I am very happy that we received onions at only Rs 35 per kg whereas outside we are getting it at Rs 70 per kg. There is a long queue here but because I am physically handicapped so I was given preference and they gave me onions first,” Vinod Narayan Jha, a local said.

Sunil Singh, Biscoman Chairman said: “The government is buying onions from Rajasthan at Rs 60 per kg and with the help of Biscoman is selling at Rs 35 per kg here. Also, if the officials of other states can also contact us and we will do the same we are doing here. This step is not by Biscoman but the state government.”

He further said this will continue till the price of onion will drop to Rs 50 and a new batch reaches Patna. He also announced that when the price of pulses will soar to Rs 100 in the state, Biscoman will sell it at Rs 60 per kg to help the people and government in Bihar.

(with ANI inputs)