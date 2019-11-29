Madhya Pradesh: Truck Carrying Onions Worth Rs 20 Lakh Found Empty

Onion prices in India are literally making people cry in different parts of the country. In a bizarre incident that was reported in Nashik, Maharashtra, a businessman has filed a complaint as a truck carrying onions worth Rs 20 lakh went missing on its way to Gorakhpur. Businessman, Prem Chandra Shukla filed a complaint against Shivpuri based transported after the truck carrying the produce went missing.

"The truck was loaded with onions in Nashik and was travelling to Gorakhpur. The truck was supposed to reach the destination by November 22. It belonged to a transporter from Shivpuri. Driver and the truck, both went missing," Rajesh Singh Chandel, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri, told the media.

Read: Thieves In West Bengal Steal Onions Worth Rs. 50,000, Leave The Cash Box Untouched

Onion stealing trend

In a similar incident, a trader from West Bengal got a surprise when he opened his shop for the day on Tuesday morning. Akshay Das returned to his shop and realised that he had been burgled. The thieves had probably snuck in during the previous night. However, Das found his cashbox intact as it seemed like the thieves hadn't touched a single paisa from his cashbox. Instead, the thieves had stolen onions worth Rs. 50,000, along with some garlic and ginger.

Read: Govt Extends Stock Holding Limit On Onion Traders Indefinitely To Check Price Rise

Two months back, onions worth one lakh were stolen from a farmer's storehouse in Maharashtra. Onion grower Rahul Bajirao Pagar approached the police on September 23, saying he had kept a 'summer stock' of 25-tonne onions in 117 plastic crates at his storehouse in Kalwan taluka, police inspector Pramod Wagh said. However, on the evening of September 22, he found the entire stock worth nearly Rs 1 lakh missing, Pagar said in the complaint.

Read: Locals React To Sky-high Onion Prices In Bengaluru

The price of onions skyrocketed in early October this year after heavy unseasonal rainfall struck Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The untimely rainfall locked the latest onion produce in wet fields throughout onion growing state. The price of onions in some parts of the country is shooting up to Rs 100 per kg.

Read: Cabinet Approves Import Of 1.2 Lakh Tonnes Onion: FM Nirmala Sitharaman