Bikaner, First City In India To Start Door-to-door COVID-19 Vaccination Drive From Monday

Bikaner in Rajasthan is going to become the first city in India to launch a door-to-door COVID vaccination drive on Monday, It will be for people in the 45 + age group. Two ambulances and three mobile teams have been prepared to take the doses to the doorsteps. The district administration has started a helpline number so that people can register for the jabs.

As per reports, the vaccine van will leave for the homes after a minimum of 10 people complete their registration and as the vaccine van will go from one address to the next after giving the shot, a medical team will most likely stay with the person for observation.

Bikaner has 16 urban primary health centers where the doctors will be informed about who all in the area are getting the jabs so that they too can monitor them for any adverse effects, said reports.

While speaking to the media, Bikaner district magistrate Namit Mehta said that experts are anticipating a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and their goal is to administer the vaccine to 75 percent of people over the age of 45, therefore, the process of giving the vaccine at home can prove to be effective.

Earlier, Mumbai was supposed to be the first city that was going to start door-to-door COVID vaccination. However, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a near-to-door vaccination policy is an appropriate solution as against the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens, specially-abled, bed-ridden, and wheelchair-bound people, which is currently not possible.

COVID Situation In Rajasthan

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 8,749 on Saturday with 16 more fatalities, while 368 new cases pushed the infection tally to 9,48,024, according to an official report issued here. Of the new deaths, three were reported from Jodhpur, it said. Among the new cases, a maximum of 55 was reported from Jaipur while 40 and 28 were from Alwar and Bikaner respectively. A total of 9,32,161 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases currently stands at 8,400, it added.

(With Agency Inputs)