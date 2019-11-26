Bill To Regularise Unauthorised Colonies In The Capital City Introduced In Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, after months of name-calling by AAP leaders asking for a law to regularise unauthorised colonies, a bill to recognise the property rights of residents of the 1,731 unauthorized colonies was introduced in the parliament. Doubting the intentions of the government, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had recently pointed out that the proposed bill on unauthorised colonies was not cleared by the Union Cabinet for tabling in the Parliament's winter session. However, putting an end to all allegations, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, possession letter and other documents. The bill is expected to benefit about 40 lakh people. The bill is also said to provide for registration charge and stamp duty on last transaction and also address the issue of income tax liability on account of less than circle rate charges.

'Dhoka Diwas' gimmick by AAP

AAP leaders observed 'Dhoka Diwas' across the national capital last week as they held protests against the BJP's "false promise" of regularising unauthorised colonies. Terming the promise of regularising unauthorized colonies an "election gimmick", the party leaders visited unauthorised colonies in the national capital and spoke to the residents on the issue."Today on Dhoka Divas we are reaching out to the people of unauthorized colonies and exposing BJP's lies. We do not want the residents of unauthorized colonies to be cheated again by the BJP," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said. The Union Cabinet, in September, decided to provide ownership rights to the residents of over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had said a law would be enacted for the unauthorised colonies in the winter session of Parliament.

(With inputs from Agencies)