Pharmaceutical company Biological E on October 14 stated that it will submit data of its COVID vaccine Corbevax till November end. The pharma company had recently sought consent from the drug regulator, Drugs Controller General (DGCI) of India to initiate the phase-3 clinical trial of COVID vaccine Corbevax till November end. The company has sought approval for a single booster dose for those fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin COVID vaccines.

Corbevax is one of the largest vaccine makers indigenously in India against the COVID virus. Other major vaccines made in India are Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, and ZyCOV-D by Zydus Cadila. Corbevax is a protein subunit vaccine. The government had earlier announced the supply of about 30 Crore doses of Corbevax by December this year.

Earlier on September 02, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul had informed that the Hyderabad-based pharma company is expected to launch its vaccine against Coronavirus in October this year. Paul had said that Phase III of Biological E's trial is underway. "Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it will be in the next month or two. They have made a broad commitment that they will supply a significant amount by year-end."

DGCI gives nod for clinical trial on children

The DGCI on Wednesday, September 13, granted the company permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials of the Made in India vaccine for children of age group 5-18 years on certain conditions. The government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for 30 crore vaccines.

The Corbevax is based on a protein antigen technology that binds to the Angiotensin-Converting Enzymes-2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell membrane and facilities entry of the virus. The body's cell stimulates the immune system of the body to produce antibodies to make a shield against the lethal virus.

India COVID report

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered 18,987 fresh cases of the COVID disease taking the infection tally to 3,40,20,730, while the national COVID recovery rate increased to 98.07%, according to the data circulated by the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 4,51,435 with 246 fresh fatalities. The daily rise in fresh coronavirus infections has been below the count of 30,000 for 20 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been registered for 109 consecutive days now.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP