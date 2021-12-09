IAF Helicopter Crash: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Gen Bipin Rawat & Other Martyrs

Quick links:
Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution. pic.twitter.com/LAq83VfoBf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paying his tributes to the slain warriors from the horrific chopper crash
#TheFinalSalute | PM Modi condoling the bereaved families of the 13 slain warriors including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in the ill-fated chopper crash in Tamil Nadu#LIVE updates here: https://t.co/uX72ghaMHb pic.twitter.com/3kiunj9Fv9— Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021
#TheFinalSalute | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles bereaved family members of slain warriors from chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, as their mortal remains are placed at Palam Airport in Delhi#LIVE updates here: https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/m7kCgDLfEB— Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Palam Airport to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other slain heroes from the chopper crash.
WATCH | NSA Ajit Doval arrives at Palam Airport to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other slain heroes from the chopper crash— Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021
As mortal remains of 13 bravehearts including CDS General Bipin Rawat arrive in Delhi, Senior officers, family members pay their respects and bid them farewell.
#LIVE | Mortal remains of the slain bravehearts from the Chopper crash laid at Palam Airport after being flown from Sulur Airbase— Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021
IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other slain Bravehearts from the Coonoor chopper crash, arrives at Palam Airbase in Delhi
#LIVE | IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other slain bravehearts from the chopper crash, arrive at Palam Airbase in Delhi— Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021
Mortal remains of Gen Bipin Rawat is being laid in state for all to pay their last respects at his residence (No 3 Kamaraj Marg) on 10 Dec 2021.
The final journey of Gen Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square Crematorium is scheduled to start from his residence at about 1400 hours.
Post-arrival of mortal remains of those killed in IAF chopper crash, a silent wreath will be laid by the dignitaries at Palam Technical Area.
Location: Brar square cemetery is the location where CDS Bipin Rawat and others killed in the IAF chopper crash will be cremated.
PM Modi will reach the location around the afternoon, President Kovind will also be present at the spot.
Around 2 PM CDS, Bipin Rawat will be cremated
As a mark of respect Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan will send top Army officials to CDS General Bipin Rawat's cremation on Friday.
The Indian Airforce aircraft from Sulur is expected to arrive at Palam airbase by 1940 hours today. Shradhanjali ceremony is scheduled from 2030 hours onwards. Positive identification of only three mortal remains has been possible as of now (Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & Brig LS Lidder) and their mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin, for final religious rites as desired by respective families. The process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing. Mortal remains will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till the completion of positive identification formalities. Appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members.
The mortal remains of CDS, his wife and other Armed Forces personnel will reach Delhi around 8 PM today. Some of the family members of the personnel killed in the military aircraft crash will also be present. Army sources earlier informed that the identification of the bodies was proving to be difficult because of the severity of the crash. They, however, assured that all measures were being taken for positive identification considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the loved ones.
"Assistance of close family members for positive identification will be taken in addition to scientific measures. Mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin only after positive identification," the Army sources said. They added, "Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed."
Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the ill-fated Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
The family of the 42-year-old, who was the pilot of the IAF helicopter that crashed, had migrated to Agra from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh back in 2006. Wing Commander Chauhan had joined the Indian Air Force in Hyderabad in 2000 and was posted at the Indian Airforce station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Chauhan studied at Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. His journey in service for the nation began when he secured a seat at the National Defence Academy (NDA) before passing out and joining IAF in 2000.
Reports have stated that Chuahan’s first posting was in Hyderabad. He was then stationed at several other locations including Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Andaman and Nicobar. During his service of more than two decades, Wing Commander was even sent to Sudan for a year-long special training.
Chauhan became a commissioned officer on 22 June 2002 and was ultimately promoted to Wing Commander in 2015. Presently, he was the Commanding Officer of the 109 helicopter Unit. In personal life, Chauhan married Kamini in 2007 and the couple has a 12-year-old daughter Aaradhya. He was born and raised in Agra and his parents still reside in the Saran Nagar area.
Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Srinagar's Chinar Corps, paid homage to late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at Sherwani Community Hall, Baramulla and said, "The connection he had with the people of Uri, Baramulla &Kashmir was like no other. We'll take time to recover from this loss".
A case was registered by the police on Thursday in connection with the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near here on December 8 that killed the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others, and initiated a probe into the matter.
The Nilgiris district police registered the FIR under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ADSP Muthumanikam was appointed as the investigation officer, official sources said. A probe is underway.
Police were using drone camera near the crash site as part of the investigation.
An IAF helicopter crashed at Katteri-Nanjappanchathram near here on Wednesday, killing India's first CDS, General Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel, with only one of the 14 passengers in the copter surviving the crash.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started investigation into the crash.
Meanwhile, two minor accidents were reported when the bodies of the crash victims were being transported to Coimbatore, from where they would be flown to New Delhi.
In one of the incidents in Karamadai, on the outskirts of Coimbatore, an ambulance carrying the body of one of the deceased hit another moving in the front.
As a result, the vehicle got stuck and the mortal remains were shifted to another ambulance to be taken to the Sulur Air base in the city for the onward journey to the national capital, officials said.
Earlier, a police vehicle, escorting the ambulances carrying the bodies, met with an accident near Barliar. A few policemen sustained minor injuries, they said.
Meanwhile, in order to pay homage and as a mark of respect to the crash victims, shops, commercial establishments and hotels in Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris decided to down shutters on Friday.
Udhagamandalam, popularly known as Ooty, is 17 km away from the crash site and is a sought-after tourist destination.
On December 30, 2019, General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff and he assumed office from January 1, 2020. The Government of India had issued a notification amending the Army Rules 1954 to extend the age of superannuation from 62 years to 65 years, paving the way for his appointment as the CDS.
As part of the post he held till the end of his life - December 8, 2021, General Rawat served as the one-point advisor to the government on matters related to Defence and functioned with the main aim of integrating the three services — Army, Navy and the Air Force.
From December 31, 2016- December 31, 2019, General Bipin Rawat held the coveted position of the 27th Chief of the Army Staff. He succeeded General Dalbir Singh Suhag to the post while he was succeeded by General MM Naravane.
From September 27, 2019- December 31, 2019, General Bipin Rawat also served as the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee.
From September 1, 2016- December 31, 2016, General Bipin Rawat served as the Vice-Chief of Army Staff.
On January 1, 2017- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the honorary rank of General.
On June 1, 2014- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Lieutenant-General.
On October 20, 2011- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Major General.
On October 1, 2008- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Brigadier.
On August 1, 2003- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Colonel.
On June 1, 1998- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
On December 16, 1989- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Major.
On July 31, 1984- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Captain.
On December 16, 1980- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Lieutenant.
On December 16, 1978- Bipin Rawat was conferred with the rank of Second Lieutenant.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978 in the same unit as his father, the fifth battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles.
As the CDS, General Rawat was the chief of tri-service (Army, Navy and Air Force). He was a one-point advisor to the Centre on matters pertaining to the military. During his tenure as CDS, General Rawat took several key decisions including an action plan on China's transgression.
In the last 2 years, there have been a few confrontations with the Chinese Army, including a violent clash last year in Galwan Valley in Leh and Ladakh which led to the deployment of tens of thousands of soldiers by both sides. The General had since then prepared the armed force to deal with People's Liberation Army transgression head-on if required. He was also of the belief that military option was available to deal with PLA's transgression if talks between both the countries failed to fructify.
In June this year, taking a jibe at China, Gen Rawat, who was part of the top military brass strategising on the Sino-India border issue, had said, "Chinese deployment on border with India has undergone a change, especially after incidents that happened in Galwan and other areas in May and June 2020. Thereafter, they realized that they need to be better trained and better prepared."
In October 2021, the General had called out China for providing continuous support to Pakistan to facilitate violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
General Rawat was also the brain behind the surgical strike against Pakistan during his term as Vice Chief of Army Staff in 2016, in which Indian forces went across LoC into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It was reported that General Rawat was monitoring the developments from New Delhi.
All 13 bodies including that of Gen Rawat, his wife & Brig LS Lidder are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi.
Republic reports from Sulur from where the mortal remains of the Coonoor chopper crash bravehearts will be flown to New Delhi; Tune in here - https://t.co/3AdouQWfxw pic.twitter.com/sbi4qrjQJG— Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others are expected to pay tribute to the mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel at the Palam Technical Area today evening, as per sources.
Locals showered flower petals at the ambulances carrying the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel who died after the Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals as ambulances carrying the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel who died in the Coonoor Helicopter Crash, leave for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/dWhw9kG3l9— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel arrived in 13 ambulances at the Sulur Air Base, Coimbatore. From here, the bodies will be flown in a military plane to New Delhi.
People mourn the demise of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh at his native city, Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. He lost his life in the chopper crash. Breaking News: One year on, farmers call off agitation
"It's a huge setback for us & the whole nation to lose such a capable officer. We'll never forget their sacrifice," said Cousin of Sqn Ldr K Singh
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the crash of an Air Force helicopter in Tamil Nadu that killed many people, including India's CDS General Bipin Rawat, and a number of army officers.
Enroute Sulur Airbase, the people of Mettupalayam paid their floral tribute to the convoys carrying CDS General Bi[in Rawat and other defence personnel.
IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, is being shifted to Bengaluru from the Army hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu, his father said on Thursday.
Talking to PTI over the phone, Group Captain Varun Singh's father Colonel K P Singh (retired), who is a resident of Bhopal, said, He is being shifted to Bengaluru. I have reached Wellington." Asked about his son's condition, he said, "I can't say anything about that...I am not sure."