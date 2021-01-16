Bird Flu: Centre Asks States To Reconsider Blanket Ban On Sale Of Poultry Products

Amid the bird flu outbreak across India, the Centre on Saturday urged state governments to rethink the ban on the sale of poultry in their states, requesting them to re-open sales in non-affected areas. Issuing an official release, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) also appealed to the citizens to not fall for hearsay over the outbreak, stating that consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs was safe for humans.

"States have been requested to rethink their decisions to impose a ban on the sale of poultry and poultry products and allow the selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from the non-infected areas/states. It is reiterated that the consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans. Consumers should not heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion," the FAHD release said.

The ministry also stated that the ban had adversely affected poultry and egg markets and had proved to be an added jolt to the farmers who were slowly reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Assuring that the country would be able to battle bird flu successfully, as it had done in past, the Centre requested the states to reconsider the blanket ban on poultry products.

Previously, the Union Government had informed that avian influenza had spread to 11 states and UTs so far. Meanwhile, the Secretary in Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has held a virtual meeting with the chief secretaries of the states and has said that bird flu is not new to the country and has been reported every year since 2006. The state governments have been undertaking awareness campaigns through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms, in a bid to inform the general public, as per the Ministry.

(With Agency Inputs)