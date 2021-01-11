Bird Flu Outbreak: Centre Deploys Rapid Response Teams To Monitor Situation In 7 States

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Sunday said that central teams have been formed to monitor the spread of bird flu in 7 states across the country. After 2 poultry farms of Panchkula district, Haryana recorded positive samples of avian influenza, the state authorities have deployed 9 Rapid Response teams, said the release by Ministry of Fisheries. Control and containment operation is underway in both the epicentres, the release added.

The ministry said samples of crow/wild birds have been confirmed for avian influenza (H5) from Surat district of Gujarat and Sirohi district of Rajasthan. Further, reports of unusual deaths of 86 crows and 2 egrets were received from Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh). Reports of unusual mortality of wild birds have also been received from Nahan, Bilaspur and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for testing.

Central teams to visit 7 states

In an attempt to avoid further spread of the disease, the Ministry has issued advisories to the affected states. So far, bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The test reports of the samples sent to the designated laboratory from Delhi, Maharashtra are still awaited. As per the release, control and containment have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala and Post Operational Surveillance Programme guidelines have also been issued in Kerala.

The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected sites reached Kerala on January 9 and is currently monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation. Another team reached Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and is presently undertaking a survey in the affected areas.

According to the Centre, states have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation regarding bird flu. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms. Moreover, the ministry has issued an advisory to the affected states so as to avoid further spread of disease.

Bird flu outbreak across India

The Punjab Government has declared the whole state as a 'controlled area' due to outbreak of Avian bird flu and imposed a complete ban on import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose in Punjab with immediate effect till January 15, 2021. With bird flu reports making headlines across the country, chicken shop owners in Thiruvananthapuram said their business has been hit hard.

The price of mutton has climbed up to Rs 800 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the Kanpur Zoological Park has been shut down until further orders in the view of the bird flu outbreak. As many as 91 crows and 27 ducks were found dead across 15 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks in Delhi, the DDA said on Sunday. Green Area Sanjay Lake at Trilokpuri Phase-I, II and III declared as 'Alert Zone'. Besides this, 104 samples have been sent for Bird Flu test, the reports of which are awaited. According to Odisha Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, during current bird migratory season, 12,369 samples have been collected and so far and no sample has been reported positive for avian influenza in Odisha.

