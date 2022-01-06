BJP Blames Congress For Attack On Party Worker & Sabotaging PM Modi's Rally In Firozpur

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visits Moga Hospital and inquires about the condition of a Modi supporter who has been injured. The Congress's rage is definitely obvious, according to the Union Minister. Devpriya Tyagi, who was on the way to the Ferozepur protest, was allegedly assaulted by Congress goons, according to Shekhawat. Similarly, individuals who came to hear PM Modi speak at the gathering were exposed to violence in numerous areas.

Shekhawat claimed that the Congress, scared by Prime Minister Modi's popularity, wanted to dissuade ordinary people from attending the gathering. He became so terrified in Punjab that he enlisted the help of his dormant chief minister to beat the public. The Union Minister remarked that wrath of the Congress is plainly obvious.

Devpriya Tyagi, brutally assaulted by the goons of Channi Sarkar: Shekhawat

Shekhawat announced on Twitter, "Devpriya Tyagi, a supporter of Modiji, who was coming to attend the Ferozepur rally today, was brutally assaulted by the goons of Channi Sarkar. I reached the hospital in Moga along with the Punjab State President and inquired about his condition. Similarly, in many places, people coming to listen to Modi ji in the rally were subjected to violence."

आज फिरोजपुर रैली में शामिल होने आ रहे मोदीजी के समर्थक देवप्रिय त्यागी जी से चन्नी सरकार के गुंडों ने जानलेवा मारपीट की।



मैंने पंजाब प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जी के साथ मोगा के अस्पताल पहुंचकर उनकी स्थिति जानी।



इसी तरह कई जगहों पर रैली में मोदी जी को सुनने आ रहे लोगों के साथ हिंसा की गई। pic.twitter.com/WTWdIKBvl0 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) January 5, 2022

Following a significant security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi abruptly cancelled his visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, where he was due to lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 42,750 crore. Today morning, the PM landed at Bathinda from whence he was to head to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by helicopter, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated in a statement. PM waited around 20 minutes for the weather to clear out due to rain and bad visibility.

