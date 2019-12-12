BJP Cadres Asked To Actively Celebrate Good Governance Day On Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary

The BJP has directed all its state units to actively take part in "Good Governance Day" to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday on December 25.

It has issued an advisory to all its state unit chiefs, state in-charges and all organisational leaders to actively take part and celebrate the late Prime Minister's birth anniversary as "Good Governance Day". BJP has asked party MPs and elected members to spend December 25 in their constituency to work towards ensuring cleanliness and educate people to ban single-use plastic as part of the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan". Rajya Sabha MPs have also been tasked to take part in the programmes organised by local party units.

Several BJP leaders will pay floral tributes at Sadaiv Atal samadhi

According to BJP's internal circular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other VIPs including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker, BJP President and several Union Ministers and family members of the late Prime Minister with other invitees will pay floral tributes at the Sadaiv Atal samadhi of the late Prime Minister in Delhi.

BJP has directed all its local units to organise several programmes like 'Kavi Sammelans', debates, poetry recitals, meetings to discuss the former PM's life and how Modi government is taking forward Good Governance.

Good Governance Day is observed annually on December 25th, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Good Governance Day was established in 2014 to honour Vajpayee by fostering awareness among the people of accountability in government. In keeping with this principle, the Good Governance Day has been declared to be a working day for the government.

READ | 'Will alleviate suffering of many': PM Modi lauds passage of CAB in RS, thanks MPs

READ | Nanavati-Mehta Commission report says riots were 'not organised'; clean chit to Modi govt

History

On December 23, 2014, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) were announced as recipients of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Following the announcement, the Modi government announced that the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister would be henceforth commemorated annually in India as Good Governance Day. The decision was however criticised by the main opposition party, Congress, for setting Good Governance Day on the same date as Christmas as well as for declaring this date as a government working day.

READ | MASSIVE: Two days after Lok Sabha's nod, Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

READ | BIG: Amit Shah attacks Shiv Sena on change in CAB stance; asks, 'what changed overnight?'

(With ANI inputs)