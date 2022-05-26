BJP Condemns 'coward' Killing Of Kashmir's Amreen Bhat: 'Terrorists Will Be Eliminated'

Former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh on Wednesday, May 25, condemned the killing of a Kashmiri artist and said the people responsible for the 'coward attack' will be punished and eliminated. Earlier on Wednesday, a 35-year-old Kashmiri artist was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by terrorists in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Speaking to Republic, the BJP leader said, "These cowards (terrorists) don’t have the courage to face forces, they are running. Pakistan is pressuring them and they get killed".

Referring to the recent killing reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmal Singh stated, "Artist is attacked today and a minor was left injured; same happened with cop yesterday".

Earlier on Tuesday, a Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed after terrorists opened fire at him in the Soura area of Srinagar. Unfortunately, the cop, who sustained bullet injuries, succumbed while under treatment in a hospital.

Pointing at targetting killing in the Union Territory, the BJP leader said, "And they (Pakistan) claim they are working for Kashmiri Muslims; this is their desperation".

He further assured that the people responsible for the attacks and killing in the region will be nabbed and eliminated.

Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed in Budgam

Amreen Bhat, a TV artiste and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms was killed and her nephew was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists on Wednesday. Three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack, police said.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Providing details of the condition the woman was brought to the hospital, Medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Kanwarjit Singh said the 35-year-old was brought dead to the hospital. "She had a bullet shot in her neck, " he mentioned.

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)