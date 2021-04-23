Last Updated:

BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shares Health Update On Twitter

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 and shared his health update on Twitter. The MP stated that he had tested himself recently.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Manoj tiwari

PTI/Unsplash


COVID-19 continued to trap lakhs in India, and celebrities from politics, sports and entertainment fraternities too have been victims to the virus. One of the latest names to be infected was Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari. The actor-politician experienced mild fever and went into isolation upon the arrival of the test results. 

Manoj Tiwari tests COVID-19 positive

Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter to post his statement, ‘I got myself tested after experiencing mild fever in the past 2-3 days. My COVID-19 report has come positive.”

The Delhi North-East Member of Parliament added,  “Whoever has come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days should get themselves tested. I am in home isolation while being in consultation with the doctor.”

READ | Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Sapna Choudhary to feature in crime show 'Mauka-E-Vardaat'

Among the other politicians to have tested positive for COVID recently had been Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. The former Congress President had also experienced mild symptoms and is under home quarantine currently.

READ | Manoj Tiwari's Bengal rally cancelled after helipad owner denies landing permission

Meanwhile, Delhi registered a record 306 deaths due to COVID in the span of 24 hours, as per the latest figures reported on Thursday. The Capital witnessed  26,169 new cases in the period with the highest-ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

READ | 'Plaster to crepe bandage in 24 hrs?' asks Manoj Tiwari as EC refutes attack on Mamata

Delhi is currently under a weeklong lockdown as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal worked towards the resolution of the oxygen supply shortage. The leader thanked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for help in arrangement of oxygen supply. 

READ | Manoj Tiwari's roadshow in West Bengal blocked by police; BJP leader posts message for CM

Even overall, India registered a record 3.32 lakh daily cases and 2263 deaths in the span of 24 hours, as per numbers released by the Health Ministry. 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND