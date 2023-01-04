BJP Leaders, Union Ministers Laud BAPS Swaminarayan Sect, Pramukh Swami Maharaj

Union ministers as well as BJP leaders on Tuesday praised the BAPS Swaminarayan sect for its humanitarian work across the world.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, addressing a gathering at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here, said the sect's volunteers helped thousands of stranded Indians at the Ukrainian border following the outbreak of war last year.

"Volunteers of this sect provided food and shelter to thousands of Indian students stranded at Ukraine's border with Poland and Hungary. Volunteers helped these students without expecting anything in return. They also provided support to stranded people in different cities of the world during COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar has been set up on 600 acres of land on the outskirts of the city as part of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the colour bhagva (saffron), worn by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and other saints, represents the ethos of service, devotion and welfare of people.

"Swaminarayan sect volunteers helped people during earthquakes, droughts, tsunami and cyclones. I thank the volunteers for their service to society. They could do that because they received guidance and motivation from Pramukh Swami Maharaj," said Thakur.

Other leaders who paid tributes to the spiritual guru included Union minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He died on August 13, 2016 at age 94.

