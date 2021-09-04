BJP MLA Blames Taliban For Fuel Prices Hike In India; Says 'Afghan Issue Led To Shortage'

In a rather bizarre statement, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arvind Bellad on Saturday claimed that the Taliban is behind the hike in fuel prices. Elaborating on his claim, the Karnataka politician asserted that right from the time the problem of Taliban begun, there has emerged a shortage of fuel all across the world, which has, in turn, led to an increase in the price of gas, diesel and petrol in India.

"Since the time the Taliban problem has begun, there has emerged a shortage of oil and gas worldwide leading to fuel price hike in India," BJP MLA Arvind Bellad said speaking to the media, adding that the voters are 'mature enough' to understand.

Though the trade between India and Afghanistan has been significantly affected after the fall of Kabul on August 15, there was never a major export and import relationship between the two countries as far as fuel is concerned. Afghanistan does not feature on the list of countries that export fuel to India-the third major importer of crude oil after China, and the United States. India mainly imports crude oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, the United States, and Canada, and therefore, the Afghan situation is not likely to affect the fuel prices in India.

Sky-high fuel prices in India

It is pertinent to note here that the substantial taxation imposed by the state and central governments is largely responsible for the final retail price of fuel. Central government fuel excise duty, state-level taxes, and Value-Added Tax (VAT), which accounts for the majority of it, are among these taxes. There are other charges levied by state-owned oil corporations, which add a significant amount to the price that citizens have to pay.

In the past few months, the BJP government has been pressurised to reduce the taxes leveled on fuel. The government has, however, maintained that it can't be brought down because the government is saving money to spend on welfare schemes.