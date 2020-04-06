The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WATCH: Torches Lit, Followers Huddled Close, BJP MLA Chants 'Chinese Virus Go Back'

General News

BJP's only MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh lit a torch in Hyderabad following the call by PM Narendra Modi to express solidarity against Coronavirus using light

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

BJP's only MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh lit a flaming torch in Hyderabad following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes to mark the fight against the Coronavirus and also chanted slogans of 'Chinese virus go back' along with his supporters.

'Chinese virus go back'

Singh and his followers were seen standing with torches, visibly defying all social distancing norms amid the lockdown. Raja Singh and his followers raised slogans of "Go back, Go back, Chinese virus go back". While the Goshamahal MLA and five others were holding fiery torches in their hands, others were carrying candles.

The entire country rose to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to PM Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas, and flashlights to signal India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus. 

Number of CMs follow PM Modi's appeal

The Chief Ministers of various states lit lamps and candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 to vanquish the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who issued an appeal in this regard on April 3. CMs such as Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Vijay Rupani, Nitish Kumar, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in this initiative. 

READ | U'khand DGP warns Markaz attendees of 'attempt to murder' charge unless they step forward

READ | 'Doctor won't declare Covid death, committee will?' BJP hurls ethics claim at Mamata govt

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths.

READ | Students of classes 1 to 8 to be promoted without final exams: Haryana CM Khattar

READ | 'Mere Speculation': Aviation Minister dismisses reports of flights resuming from April 15

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DONALD TRUMP: WE DON'T HAVE TIME TO WAIT FOR VACCINE
Taliban
US PEACE DEAL: BREAKING POINT?
Coronavirus
J&K: COVID-19 CASES RISE TO 106
COVID-19
'PROMOTE STUDENTS WITHOUT EXAMS'
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
flights
AVIATION MINISTER DISMISSES REPORTS