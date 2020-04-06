WATCH: Torches Lit, Followers Huddled Close, BJP MLA Chants 'Chinese Virus Go Back'

BJP's only MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh lit a flaming torch in Hyderabad following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes to mark the fight against the Coronavirus and also chanted slogans of 'Chinese virus go back' along with his supporters.

'Chinese virus go back'

Singh and his followers were seen standing with torches, visibly defying all social distancing norms amid the lockdown. Raja Singh and his followers raised slogans of "Go back, Go back, Chinese virus go back". While the Goshamahal MLA and five others were holding fiery torches in their hands, others were carrying candles.

Bjp Mla Raja Singh Slogan Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back pic.twitter.com/uRqGYu7Cbz — arshad (@arshad2399) April 5, 2020

The entire country rose to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to PM Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas, and flashlights to signal India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus.

Number of CMs follow PM Modi's appeal

The Chief Ministers of various states lit lamps and candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 to vanquish the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who issued an appeal in this regard on April 3. CMs such as Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Vijay Rupani, Nitish Kumar, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in this initiative.

Joining the nation in manifesting the power of unity by lighting a spark of hope. Let's stand as one in the battle against #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/nGJdFBT3rK — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 5, 2020

सर्वशक्तिमान ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना की जो दिये हम सब ने मिल कर जलाये है वो कोरोना की महामारी से अंधकार में डूबे इस विश्व को स्वस्थ कर प्रेम के प्रकाश की और ले जाए...



🪔🙏।।तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय।।🙏🪔 pic.twitter.com/P5dfHETA2e — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 5, 2020

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths.

