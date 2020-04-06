Students Of Classes 1 To 8 To Be Promoted Without Final Exams: Haryana CM Khattar

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that all school students from class 1 to 8 in the State will be promoted to the next academic session without final examination as the schools are closed due to nationwide imposed lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Examinations of the remaining subjects will be conducted

"The Chief Minister said that students of the above classes will be able to enroll in the next class as soon as the school opens," said an official statement on Sunday. Khattar said that the examination for the science subject for class 10 has not been conducted due to the lockdown, so the government has decided that students of class 10 will be promoted to class 11 on the basis of the average marks obtained in other subjects.

The Chief Minister further explained that the examination of the science subject will be conducted when the circumstances are normal. Similarly, class 11 students will be promoted to the next class without appearing for the examination of the math subject, on the basis of the marks obtained in other subjects. The examination of the math subject will be conducted after circumstances are normal, he said.

76 Coronavirus cases reported in Haryana so far

With six more persons testing positive for Coronavirus in Nuh and Gurugram districts, the number of cases in Haryana rose to 76 on Sunday, the state health department said. While Nuh reported five fresh infections, Gurugram reported one, it said.

The total of 76 includes 15 patients who have been discharged. There are 61 active cases in the state, the health department said in its afternoon bulletin. The total also includes four Sri Lankan nationals, one Nepalese national and 20 people from other states of India, the bulletin said.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik adds cool 'light out' effect to '9 min' Covid art

READ | 'Mere Speculation': Aviation Minister dismisses reports of flights resuming from April 15

Haryana has reported one death due to COVID-19 so far. Health Minister Anil Vij said that 29 Tablighi Jamaat members were among those who have tested positive for Coronavirus in the State so far. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus.

READ | U'khand DGP warns Markaz attendees of 'attempt to murder' charge unless they step forward

READ | 'The real challenge begins after lockdown is lifted': Meghalaya CM on fighting Coronavirus

(With agency inputs)