Amid Cabinet Expansion Euphoria, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Highlights Loss Of MVA In Local Body

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday contended that the voters of Maharashtra had rejected the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. He referred to the victory of BJP’s candidate in the Sawantwadi Municipal Council by-election to back his contention. Moreover, Rane claimed that the comeback of his party had commenced from the Konkan region.

The same day when Maha Vikas aghadi was doin it’s cabinet expansion.. @BJP4Maharashtra registered a huge win in Sawantwadi nagarpalika by election!

voters clearly reject Maha Vikas aghadi..the BJP comeback has started from kokan!

Bhanda to Chandha@Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil pic.twitter.com/ndD0ByRzue — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) December 30, 2019

What is the Maha Vikas Aghadi?

In November, the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP came together to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and staked claim for government formation in Maharashtra after a dispute between the Sena and BJP. To ensure the smooth functioning of the government, they formulated a Common Minimum Programme. Subsequently, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister in front of thousands of people in Mumbai on November 28.

Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Additionally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya has been inducted as a Minister.

However, there was considerable disgruntlement, with Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Paksha lashing out at the MVA for not issuing an invitation to its allies for the oath ceremony. Moreover, a section of the Maharashtra Congress leadership is unhappy with the choice of the ministers as per sources. Also, Sena MP Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut has publicly voiced his disappointment on not featuring in the Cabinet.

