Telangana: BJP MLA Requests CM Rao To Issue Guidelines For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, BJP MLA T Raja Singh wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asking him to issue guidelines for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state.

In his letter, the BJP leader requested the Telangana CM to come up with a list of dos and don'ts for the festival keeping in mind the pandemic . He added that a large number of people in his constituency were dependent on Ganesh idol making for their livelihood and cancelling the celebration at the last moment will add to their economic burden.

"Tthe idol makers are totally confused at this point of time whether there will be celebrations like every year or celebrations with restrictions on the height of the Ganesh idol, idol immersion procession or no celebrations at all," said T Raja Singh adding that idol-making usually begins in the state by June.

The MLA requested the Telangana Chief Minister to release an official statement on the festival as soon as possible saying that, "many idol makers are confused whether the permission will be issued or not" due to COVID-19 crisis. He also requested the Chief Minister to at least issue permission for 10 feet tall idols as many of idol makers earned their yearly income through it.

Coronavirus in Telangana

Meanwhile, four more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Telangana pushing the death toll to 67, while 117 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday taking the tally to 2,256, authorities said. According to a bulletin issued by the state government, the new cases included 49 Saudi Arabia deportees and two migrant workers.

Announcing further relaxations, the Telangana government on Wednesday permitted all types of shops, except malls, to open in Hyderabad and lifted the night ban on plying State Road Transport Corporation buses. It, however, decided not to allow buses to run in Hyderabad for some more days in view of the COVID-19 case load, an official release said.

CM Rao held separate meetings with ministers and officials on the COVID-19 situation and implementation of lockdown, among others, and took decisions on several issues, the release added.

