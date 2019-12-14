BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha: 'West Bengal Is Burning Because Of TMC'

Speaking about the violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in West Bengal, BJP's National Secretary Rahul Sinha alleged that the state is burning down because of Trinamool Congress. Blaming the TMC for the dire situation in the state, Rahul Sinha also hinted for President's rule in the state if the situation does not improve. He blamed Bengal CM for her "appeasement policies", which, he claimed, has led to the current situation in the state. If the situation does not improve, the party will seek the imposition of President's Rule in the state, he added.

Rahul Sinha, BJP on protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in West Bengal: State is burning due to TMC, if it continues like this there will be no solution except President's rule. CM should give message to police that if protesters are seen doing violence, they should be shot pic.twitter.com/wP1b7ZkvDP — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

"We(BJP) never support President's Rule. But if such anarchy continues in West Bengal, we will be left with no option but to seek President's Rule in the state. The TMC government is just a mute spectator when the entire state is burning," Sinha told media.

Sinha also accused the Bengal CM of instigating the mob through her statements and not taking tough action against the miscreants. "Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators are behind the violence and not the peace-loving Muslim community here. The Muslim community of Bengal should be alert that its name is not tarnished by the rioters," he said.

West Bengal CM appeals to the protestors

West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday appealed the protestors to not create a disturbance in the state and not indulge in any form of violence. In a video message released by the Bengal police on Twitter, the West Bengal CM can be heard saying, "I request everyone to not create any disturbance or involve in any kind of violence. Be sure that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bengal as we won't allow it."

Appeal from Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/yQbslAewIx — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) December 14, 2019

Protests in West Bengal against the Citizenship Act

Protests demanding immediate revocation of the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state. As per the police sources, people in the minority-dominated districts of rural Howrah, Murshidabad, Birbhum, parts of Burdwan and North Bengal hit the streets this morning, raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. In Kolkata, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Park Circus seven-point crossing, seeking the revocation of the law. The protestors also raised anti-government slogans and burnt tires, leading to traffic congestions in the southern and the central parts of the city.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday night gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

