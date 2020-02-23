BJP Leader Attacks Kamal Nath, Says 'Congress Wants To Turn Madhya Pradesh Into Italy'

Indore BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh over the new excise policy, which proposes online supply of liquor and said that the ruling party wants to turn the state into Italy.

"Congress government started selling online liquor. It seems that at the behest of some Italian people, Congress wants to convert MP into Italy. Italy is one of the three largest producers of wine in the world. Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Did you want this change in MP?" the BJP MLA questioned in a tweet in Hindi.

New MP Policy allows online liquor supply

Under the new excise policy of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government, liquor will be supplied online in the year 2020-21. Around 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will also set up supplies in the state to increase revenue.

"In order to increase revenue in the proposed excise system for the year 2020-21, 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will be executed with a 25 percent increase in the annual value of the previous year," an official release said on Sunday. "The supply of foreign liquor will be done online, it further added.

An effort will be made to monitor all liquor bottles, along with the bar code, in order to keep an effective control over the liquor business. The excise policy for the year 2020-21 also includes simplification of procedure.

