BJP To Organise 'Seva Saptah' To Mark PM Narendra Modi's Birthday; Theme Is '70'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a week-long 'Seva Saptah' (service week) in mid-September to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. The 'Seva Saptah' will be observed from September 14 to September 20 and the theme of the programmes will be 'seventy' as PM Modi will be celebrating his 70th birthday.

The Party will celebrate PM Modi's birthday with different social initiatives that will be undertaken by party leaders across the nation during this week-long 'Seva Saptah' period. The party has sent a circular about the same to all the State unit chiefs stating programmes which have to be carried out during 'Seva Saptah'.

List of programmes for 'Seva Saptah

BJP's central office in charge and General secretary Arun Singh has sent out a circular stating the list of programmes including social initiatives with the theme 'seventy'. The birthday week special programmes will include the presentation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently-abled people in every Mandal of the country. Presentation of spectacles to 70 blind people. BJP leaders will also distribute fruits in 70 hospitals and poor colonies while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the circular stated. Furthermore, the party has asked leaders and caders to make arrangements for the donation of plasma to 70 COVID-19 patients in accordance with the local needs through hospitals.

To make the day memorable the party has also asked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha led by Poonam Mahajan to organise at least 70 blood donation camps in big states and at least one donation camp in every district of small states. Apart from blood donations, plantation drive where 70 saplings will be planted at every booth and cleanliness driver will also be organised 70 villages of every district. To make the event grander 70 virtual conferences on the 'Life and Mission' of the Prime Minister will be organised through webinars.

As the party cannot organise exhibitions on the 'splendid work' done by PM Narendra Modi due to ongoing the pandemic situation the party will display 70 slides of various aspects from PM's life and will be advertised through social media, the circular stated. The party leadership has urged all its party workers to participate in all the programmes by strictly adhering to COVID-19 norms.

(With ANI Inputs)