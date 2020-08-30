Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address The Nation Through 'Mann Ki Baat' At 11 Am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 11 am today through his radio pragramme 'Mann Ki Baat'. PM Modi had earlier asked people to share ideas on what he should talk about in the 68th episode of the programme. The prime minister urged everyone to tune in to the latest episode of his radio show on Sunday, August 30.

Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/PuaZEqmT78 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

In his last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had talked about the valour of Indian soldiers. In the episode that coincided with Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi talked about how Pakistan betrayed India and tried to capture its land in 1999.

The prime minister also urged everyone to visit 'gallantry awards' website to know and get inspired by our brave jawans. PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat has been airing since 2014 on last Sunday of every month, where he shares his thoughts on various issues with the people of India.

