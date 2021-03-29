BJP Worker's 85-year-old-mother Allegedly Thrashed By TMC Goons In February Passes Away

An 85-year-old-woman from West Bengal’s Nimta, who was allegedly attacked by TMC goons in February died on Monday morning, sources told Republic TV. She passed away on March 29, four days after being discharged from the hospital. The woman was the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, and was allegedly thrashed by three TMC workers on February 27. An FIR was registered based on their complaint to the police.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman had said, “They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I'm scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain,” READ | NIA arrests TMC leader Chhatradhar Mahato over 2009 CPI(M) leader's murder case

The alleged incident came as another instance of political violence in the poll-bound state, leading to massive outrage among people and politicians across the country. The BJP had lashed out at the ruling party, questioning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whether the victim was not 'Bengal's daughter,’ and demanded strict punishment to the perpetrators.

'TMC bruised Bengal's soul'

Upon learning about the woman’s death, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted on Monday saying, “This daughter of Bengal…is dead. She was brutally assaulted by TMC cadres but Mamata Banerjee didn’t have a word of compassion for her. Who will heal the wounds of her family?” he asked. “TMC’s politics of violence has bruised Bengal’s soul,” the BJP leader added.

This daughter of Bengal, someone’s mother, someone’s sister... is dead. She was brutally assaulted by TMC cadres but Mamata Banerjee didn’t have a word of compassion for her. Who will heal the wounds of her family?



TMC’s politics of violence has bruised Bengal’s soul... pic.twitter.com/sTvhwJ5EFv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 29, 2021

Incidents of violence have spiked in politically charged West Bengal where the two main rivals BJP and TMC have locked horns in the fight for power. Instances of attacks and clashes were also witnessed on the first day of polling that concluded on Saturday evening with 84% voter turnout. Voting for the remaining seven phases for the 294-member state Assembly will be held between April 1 to 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.