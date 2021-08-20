BJP Writes To J&K DGP Dilbag Singh For CID Verification Of All Party Workers In Valley

The Kashmir Unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party has written to the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh for CID verification of all workers of party in the Kashmir valley. The step comes in the backdrop of a BJP sarpanch getting arrested with a pistol in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Sofi Yousuf, BJP Vice President, and Co-Incharge of Kashmir told Republic World that a letter has been written to the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police for CID verification of party workers in all 10 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. “Some 2-3 days ago, Police arrested a Sarpanch along with pistol from Kulgam who has links with terror outfits. There needs to be verification of all so that truth comes out”.

“Kulgam Police & 1 RR during joint patrolling arrested 02 persons & recovered 01 pistol, 02 magazines & 12 rounds from their possession at Khudwani. FIR No.78/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh & investigation taken up," Police in its statement said.

“Terrorism is on the rise, some news reporters have been arrested, and they were working as Over Ground Workers of terror outfits. Whom can we trust, we cannot and that is why I wrote to Director-General Jammu Kashmir Police for proper verification and those involved in unlawful activities should be acted upon”, Sofi added while speaking to Republic World.

Sources in the Party said that the BJP will remove those holding positions in the party if the report from CID hints at their involvement in Anti-National activity, be it at any level. “There is clear direction from Party top brass that no Anti-National element will be part of the party at any level and those carrying out Anti-National activities under the garb of politics needs to be exposed,” sources added.