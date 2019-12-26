The Debate
BJP's Amit Malviya Dares Rahul Gandhi To Experience Life In A ‘detention Centre’ Abroad

General News

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to experience how people are treated at detention centers in other countries.

BJP

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday took to Twitter and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies about detention centers in India. The BJP leader urged the Congress leader to experience for himself how countries treat illegal migrants. Amit Malviya stated that since Rahul Gandhi travels abroad quite often, he should once stay beyond his valid visa permit and experience life in a ‘detention centre’ before being deported back to India.

In another tweet, Amit Malviya called out Rahul Gandhi for lying about detention camps during the UPA regime. Malviya posted a picture of a press release issued by the UPA government in 2011 which claimed setting up three 'detention camps’ in Assam and sending 362 illegal migrants there.

READ | BJP's Amit Malviya shares old video to claim Congress was onboard for NPR in the past

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi a 'liar'

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken to his official Twitter handle and called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a 'liar'. The Congress leader shared a video from a news agency that spoke about a detention center in the northeastern state of Assam.

PM Modi denies the existence of detention centers

Earlier this month, while speaking at the Aabhar rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had denied the existence of any detention centers in India. Requesting the youth of the country to read the Citizenship Amendment Act in detail, he asked them not to believe in any rumors about the detention centers. He contended that such a “lie” was dividing the nation.  

READ | Cong leader Anand Sharma comments on the existence of detention centers

READ | Uddhav Thackeray speaks against detention centers, Fadnavis denies approving any such plan

