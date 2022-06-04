BJP's Kavinder Gupta On Targeted Killings In J&K: 'Terrorism Should Be Condemned'

Commenting on the recent spate of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta asserted that everyone, including businessmen, maulanas, and social workers should come out and condemn the terror attacks.

“In last 20 days, seven people have died. All deaths are condemnable. Amit Shah held a review meeting in which it was clear that the Central government wants peace in Jammu and Kashmir and every authority needs to make a plan to ensure safety in the region. Terrorists have changed their pattern. Action needs to be taken. Anyone is coming with a weapon and killing individuals. Mass migration has also started in the valley,” the BJP leader, Gupta, said.

“Terrorists would feel like we are surrendering. Our forces have done an excellent job and the government is standing strong with everyone. Terrorism should be condemned in Kashmir. Businessmen, Maulana, and social workers should come forward and condemn it. Everyone should fulfill their duty. Government should implement other measures to maintain peace in the region. Government should ask people to submit weapons,” the former J&K Deputy Chief Minister added.

It should be mentioned here that on June 4, a total of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers were transferred to safer locations in Srinagar. The move came following the high-security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who clearly stated that people will not be moved out of the valley but will surely be shifted to safe zones.

Kashmiri Pandits stage protest; demand transfer to Jammu

Over the past few weeks, following the rising number of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local government employees in the valley, government employees in huge numbers have been protesting on the streets questioning the security arrangement by the J&K government as well as raising their demand to be transferred to Jammu or their respective home districts.

The protesting employees also threatened to not resume work unless the government stops such attacks and provides security to them. Notably, these developments came in the backdrop of the brutal killings of Kashmiri Hindus Rahul Bhat, Amreen Bhat, Rajni Bala, and most recently, Vijay Kumar.

In light of the situation, Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on Friday and reviewed the security situation in the Valley. He directed security forces and police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively. He also instructed forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.