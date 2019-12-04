The Debate
The Debate
BJP's Kirit Somaiya Visits Metro Car Shed In Aarey, Questions State Govt's Stay Order

General News

BJP's Kirit Somaiya visited Metro Car Shed in Aarey colony on Wednesday, days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halted the construction work

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kirit Somaiya

Maharashtra BJP's Vice President Kirit Somaiya visited Metro Car Shed in Aarey colony on Wednesday days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halted the construction work and said that it will commence only after a thorough investigation is conducted on the project and a decision is taken. Questioning the state government, the former MP said that foundation work is complete and the construction work has also started. He added that there is no need to cut a single tree to complete the remaining work so why a stay? He also wrote a letter to the government seeking clarification.

'I wrote to the Govt for clarification'

SC order on Aarey

Earlier on October 7, the Supreme Court put an interim stay on the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up Metro car shed, asking the government to maintain status-quo after an appeal by students. "Don't cut anything now," said Supreme Court on Aarey forest for it to examine the matter further. A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan started hearing the plea filed by a delegation of law students on the felling of trees. 

Govt says 2141 trees felled

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) stated that as on date, 2,141 trees have been felled following permission for 2185 trees to be felled. It added that honouring the Court's decision, no more trees will be felled and had stopped construction temporarily. MMRCL has already planted 23,846 trees and additionally distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its green initiatives, stated an MMRCL spokesperson.

Cases against Aarey activists to be withdrawn

Cases registered against green activists who tried to stop the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony will be withdrawn, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday night. Cases were registered after clashes broke out between the police and green activists opposing axing of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony early October for construction of a metro car shed for the Metro-3 line.

Published:
COMMENT
