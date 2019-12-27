BJP's Madhya Pradesh Unit To Hold Rallies To Create Awareness About CAA

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP will hold rallies and marches across the state from January 1 to create awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), it said on Thursday. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that from January 1 to January 15, BJP workers will reach out to the people to dispel "misunderstandings" over the CAA, which the "Congress has created". Chouhan was speaking after holding a meeting with senior leaders including former union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP vice president in charge of MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

This comes a day after BJP's top leadership chaired a meeting strategising the outreach program on the CAA. The BJP has emphasized that no Indian citizens need to worry about CAA as it is not an act to take away citizenship but to grant it to the persecuted minorities of the three nations - Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The outreach of the Yogi government

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

On Tuesday, Dinesh Sharma said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always poor at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

(with PTI inputs)