BJYM Protests In Amritsar Over Sidhu's Advisor Malvinder Singh Mali's Kashmir Statement

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) representatives, on Thursday, protested against Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu over the latter's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali's controversial statement on Kashmir. During the rally, BJYM workers chanted slogans against Sidhu and his advisor Mali. The protestors were later detained by police.

BJYM leaders hols protest in Amritsar

Malvinder Singh Mali, Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor, has come under fire for referring to Kashmir as a separate nation in a Facebook post. Mali's post from 17 August discusses the 1947 deal with Kashmir's King Hari Singh. The Congress leader's tweet criticises the Union Government's decision to repeal Article 370, and questions, "What was the meaning of Article 370 and 35 A, which gave special state status to Kashmir in the Constitution of India?"

"Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people, on the rules set to leave India in 1947, on the decisions of UNO, on the decisions made by India, Kashmir is divided into two pieces by Pakistan and India on top of that Occupied," read Malvinder Singh Mali's post.

Mali's remark invites severe criticism

Mali's statement drew a lot of criticism from citizens as well as politicians. Bikram Majithia, a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, demanded an apology from Mali, stating that "the true face of Congress is exposed."

This is not the first time the Congress leader has sparked a row. Mali had previously accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of inciting communal tension in the state on 14 August. His statement came just hours after Navjot Sidhu chose Malvinder Singh, a staunch critic of the Punjab chief minister, as one of his four advisors.

Mali's previous remarks

Malvinder Singh Mali in his Facebook post said, "Punjabio hoshiyar te khabardar! Captain, Amit Shah ,Modi Di tikdi walon Punjab andar mud bebiswasi, firkutan, Dar te dahsat paida Karan de Sanket. Punjabiyan de Kisan de lai khatre ki ghanti. (Punjabis beware! Signals from the trio of Captain, Amit Shah and PM Modi to create communal tensions, fear and terror are alarm bells for Punjabis and farmers. Capt (Amarinder) has handed over his agenda to the central government)."

Navjot Singh Sidhu was named head of the party's Punjab wing on 18 July. It should be noted that the developments are taking place in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections, slated to be held next year.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)