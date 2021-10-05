BKU Leader Threatens To Gherao Leaders, Block Roads Over Delay In Paddy Procurement

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam S Chaduni on Tuesday claimed that Mandis (grain markets) had failed to start paddy procurement and demanded that all terms and conditions including the cap of 25 quintals should be removed. Challenging the ruling BJP and its coalition JJP in Haryana to kick start the process of procurement of paddy, Chaduni said, "Government should start procurement from today onwards otherwise from tomorrow we request farmers to gherao the political leaders."

The BKU leader was detained on Monday and later released by the Meerut police for violating section 144 when he was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

BKU Chief condemns Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The leader condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said, "The incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri is very disheartening. They (farmers) have been hit by cars in such a way that one doesn't even crush insects. It is very hard to see. We were not allowed to take account of the spot and were detained on our way (to Lakhimpur).

The BKU leader over the delay in the procurement of paddy in Haryana and that the Mandis (grain markets) were still closed. "The Mandis are still closed and the procurement of paddy has not started yet. Farmers throughout the state are facing harassment. The limit of 25 quintals per acre on paddy procurement and the web portal, Meri Fasal Mera Byora should be scrapped immediately. There are a number of other conditions incorporated with the procurement that shall be withdrawn by the government. Procurement should start from today (Tuesday) only," Chaudani stated.

BKU leader warns to gherao political leaders

The leader, meanwhile, warned the government to start the process of procurement or to face gheraos and blockades. "We are warning the government to start the paddy procurement today (Tuesday) only. If it is not done by tomorrow then we will start gheraoing the leaders. We will be forced to lay blocks in the roads again. We are left with no other choice to sell our crop. The government forces us to take such steps. We are not willing or happy to cause trouble to the public," Chaduni said.

Image: PTI