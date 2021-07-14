BKU's Tikait Promises 'peaceful' Farmers' Protests During Parliament's Monsoon Session

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday 'assured' that the farmers' protest scheduled to be held on July 22 would be 'peaceful' and claimed that a meeting would be held to develop the blueprint for protest. Unrelenting on their demand for the complete repeal of three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a protest at Parliament during the Monsoon Session which is scheduled to begin on July 19

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader's agenda for July 22

Five farmers from each protesting union at the Singhu border will move to Parliament daily in buses to stage a protest till the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Speaking about the planned protest on Wednesday, Rakesh Tikait said," It will be a peaceful protest. We will sit outside the Parliament while proceedings will continue in the House."

He further added that 200 people will be travelling to the Parliament via bus. The BKU leader said, "We will pay the fare of the bus.

Tikait further stated that the farmers were ready for talks with the Centre over the impasse on the Farm Laws but categorically stated that the discussions should be held without conditions. Tikait was responding to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's statement indicating that the Centre was ready for talks with the protesting farmers to discuss other options.

Farmers protests turn violent on Republic Day

Protesting farmers broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital, during the 'tractor rally' protest organised by the farmers on January 26.

Protesting farmers scaled the walls of the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its rampant. Farmers also have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 2, 2019, against the three newly enacted farm laws:

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotions and Facilitation) Act 2020

The farmer's empowerment and protection (Agreement on Price Assurance and farm services act 2020)

The Essential Commodities Act, 2020

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. Speaking about this year's Republic Day incident, Tikait said, "We did not say that we'll take up the issue of new farm bills at United Nations. We'd responded to a question over January 26 incident. Is there any agency here that can conduct an impartial investigation? If not should we take this matter to the UN?"

Image Credits - PTI