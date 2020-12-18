'Black' Fungal Disease That Causes Blindness Infects 44 In Ahmedabad, 9 Killed

Just as the news of COVID-19 vaccines left millions across the nation exhilarated, doctors have now flagged a rare but reportedly deadly fungal disease, Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, with cases being recorded in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahemdabad. As per media reports, out of the total 44 cases of Mucormycosis detected in Ahemdabad, at least nine patients have died with infections resulting in blindness for some people.

As per reports, the fungal infection was only seen rarely before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the nation but is now being linked to the complications among the patients who recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

Just in the last 15 days, the ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) witnessed 13 cases of the ‘COVID-19-triggered’ fungal infection. Calling it an “alarming affliction”, they said, “although rare, is not new. What is new is COVID-19 triggering mucormycosis” that can also lead to loss of sight and removal of nose and jaw bone.

The SGRH said in a statement, “In the last 15 days, ENT surgeons have seen 13 cases of COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis in over 50 per cent patients, with loss of eyesight, and removal of nose and jaw bone needed.”

Mucormycosis: ‘Serious but rare’ fungal infection

The Black Fungus or mucormycosis that has been the new worry for the medical professionals in some cities, has also been the cause of death in transplants, and intensive care units (ICU) and immunodeficient people even in the past. But recently, the rare disease has recorded an uptick among the recovering COVID-19 patients.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mucormycosis is “serious but rare” and is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. Mostly, the disease affects the people who have prior health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to tackle germs and illness and is caused mainly by inhaling fungal spores from the air.

Symptoms:

The symptoms of mucormycosis depend on where in the body the fungus is growing, it can primarily impact any part.

If the fungus grows in sinus and brain -

One-sided facial swelling

Headache

Nasal or sinus congestion

Black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of mouth that quickly become more severe

Fever

Pulmonary (lung) mucormycosis include -

Fever

Cough

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Moreover, Cutaneous (skin) mucormycosis can lead to blisters or ulcers and the infected area can turn black. Other symptoms also include pain, warmth, excessive redness, or swelling around a wound. If the pathogen ends up in gastrointestinal part, it leads to Abdominal pain, Nausea and vomiting, Gastrointestinal bleeding.

How is mucormycosis treated?

As per US CDC, “Mucormycosis is a serious infection and needs to be treated with prescription antifungal medicine, usually amphotericin B, posaconazole, or isavuconazole...Often, mucormycosis requires surgery to cut away the infected tissue.”

