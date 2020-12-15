Dr VK Paul Reacts To Fungal Infection Cases Reported In Delhi: 'Can Take A Serious Turn'

Commenting upon reports of fungal infection at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital which is leading to patients losing eyesight, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul has cautioned against the 'devastating disease'. The disease has been witnessed to in cases of those recovering from the COVID-19 and is suspected to be triggered by the Coronavirus. Ganga Ram Hospital authorities have reported that nearly half of the patients affected by the fungal infection have lost their eyesight.

In the Health Ministry's briefing on Tuesday, Dr VK Paul said, "This is a devastating disease. We need to be cautious. This could be a mild disease but can take a serious turn."

13 cases in 15 days

In the last 15 days, ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) have seen 13 cases of COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis. While the affliction is not common, the COVID-19 triggering mucormycosis has taken officials by surprise at the Ganga Ram hospital. Black Fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, and ICU and immunodeficient individuals for a long.

According to Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon, at the hospital, “The frequency with which we are witnessing the occurrence of COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis with high morbidity and mortality has never been seen before and is shocking and alarming." Varun Rai, consultant ENT surgeon at SGRH said that early clinical suspicion on symptoms such as nose obstruction, swelling in the eye or cheeks, and black dry crusts in the nose should immediately prompt the conduct of a biopsy in the OPD and start of the antifungal therapy as early as possible.

COVID-19 tally in Delhi

The Health Ministry has also expressed delight over the progress in Delhi's COVID crisis. Earlier, Health Minister Satyender Jain had remarked that the national capital had sustained the third wave of Coronavirus. Delhi recorded 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 new fatalities. The positivity rate dropped to 2.15 per cent from 2.74 per cent on Sunday.

"We are happy to note that Delhi has made progress, we congratulate the Govt of Delhi as well as the other governments who have done so well in contributing towards such a significant control in the recent times," Dr Paul said on Tuesday.

