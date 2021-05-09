Black Fungus Cases Surge Across Gujarat, Maharashtra; Experts Detail Symptoms & Treatment

COVID- induced black fungus or cases of mucormycosis are on the rise among COVID-19 survivors. Health officials in Gujarat and Maharashtra have alarmed this can lead to causing blindness or other serious issues. At least eight COVID-19 survivors have succumbed to this fungal infection in Gujarat.

Black Fungus has been seen as a post-coronavirus complication seen in COVID-19 survivors and has been on the rise in Gujarat, even crossing the 100-mark. The State governments have also set up separate wards for the treatment of Black Fungus.

Cases of mucormycosis are serious but it is a rare fungal infection that can additionally weaken COVID-19 patients. This is so because black fungus can be a fatal or further cause of diseases not only for transplant recipients but people in ICUs or those who have long-term immunodeficiency concerns.

What is Black Fungus?

Dr Tatyarao Lahane who heads the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said to PTi that mucormycosis is a serious fungal infection that is found among people with a low level of immunity as well as among those suffering from chronic diabetes, or those who have gone through a kidney transplant among others.

Dr Lahane also said the fungal disease is already known but the cases are increasing because of COVID-19 related complications, wherein the use of steroids elevates the sugar level in blood while some medicines result in suppression of immunity of patients.

"Though this fungus is present in the environment, people with suppressed immunity as well as who have received steroids during COVID-19 treatment are more susceptible to it. COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities are also vulnerable and can catch the infection early."

While talking to PTI, Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul on Friday said mucormycosis is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces. He had also said when the same COVID-19 patient is put on oxygen support, which has a humidifier containing water, the chances of him or her getting the fungal infection increase.

"It is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces. It, to a large extent, is happening to people who have diabetes. It is very uncommon in those who are not diabetic. There is no big outbreak and we are monitoring it," he had said.

"When a patient is on oxygen support, it should be ensured that water does not leak from the humidifier (to prevent the growth of the fungus)," he said, while also calling for "a rational usage" of steroids and medicines such as Tocilizumab to treat COVID-19 patients.

What are the Symptoms & Treatment for Black Fungus?

The general symptoms of mucormycosis include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion, and partial loss of vision amongst others. Speaking about treatment, Dr Lahane said, "patient generally needs a particular type of injection to be given for 21 days. The basic cost of this injection comes around Rs 9,000 per day. Treatment expenditure escalates with other facilities, medicines etc".

Whereas, Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the ENT department at the hospital, said the use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 coupled with the fact that many COVID-19 patients have diabetes could be one of the reasons for this rise in the number of black fungus cases again. He said the infection is commonly seen in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart failure or cancer.

Dr Hetal Marfatia, professor and head of the ENT at the KEM hospital in Mumbai, said the surge in mucormycosis cases has been seen during the last two weeks. According to him, now some patients are contracting this infection while undergoing COVID-19 treatment at hospitals. He advised strict control over diet and regular exercise to stay fit. Unhealthy food habits may severely affect the immune system due to which one could become vulnerable to such auto-immune diseases.

(With PTI inputs)