Black Fungus: Gujarat Records Highest Cases In The Country, Over 250 Deaths

Amid the surge in Mucormycosis (black fungus) cases all across the country, Gujarat has recorded 2,281 such cases, which is the highest for any state in India with over 250 people who died due to the black fungus infection. The state government has declared it an “epidemic” and made it a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

States like Odisha, Assam, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu have notified Black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act currently in force in all states, to let patients avail treatment under govt insurance.

This decision was taken by the Gujarat Government on Thursday after a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. This came after the Health Ministry on the same day had urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. At least 1,800 cases have been reported in India, as per the latest data.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. This move will mandate all government and private hospitals to follow ICMR's guidelines for screening, diagnosing, managing black fungus, and reporting all such cases to respective Chief Medical officers. The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. Several states have complained to the Centre about the shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B - used to treat the infection.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said on Friday that "uncontrolled diabetes" with COVID-19 can predispose to the development of Mucormycosis.