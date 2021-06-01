Black Fungus In Karnataka: State Reports Fungal Infection In Children, Cases Mount To 1250

After increasing cases of Black Fungus infection in adults, rural Karnataka has reported two new cases of the fungal infection in children. A 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Chitradurga district are undergoing treatment for the infection in separate government hospitals. The two have also contracted COVID-19 and according to the health officials, their condition is serious.

As per the medical term, the two are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD), informed health officials.

"Two children are undergoing treatment for the black fungus infection at Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals. They are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD)," a senior health official told PTI.

Upon developing complications, the two were admitted to hospitals and later it was found that both were contracted with COVID-19. The two were not aware of already existing coronavirus disease and now their condition is critical as informed by the medical official.

Black Fungus cases in Karnataka

The cases of deadly infection have mounted to 1250 including 1,193, who are currently under treatment, 18 who have been cured while 39 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that the state has so far received around 10,000 vials of amphotericin-B drug used for the treatment of the fungal infection, from the Centre. The minister also highlighted that government hospitals are providing the treatment and medicine of the disease free of cost.

Black Fungus infection

Triggered by COVID-19 virus, black fungus cases are also majorly seen in diabetic patients. A few days ago, AIIMS' Neurology department head, Dr. MV Padma Srivastava had advised diabetic patients to strictly control their sugar to avoid the deadly fungal disease. The rise in cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' began nearly 2 months ago after patients who had recovered from COVID-19 began reporting a surge in such infections. Thereafter, similar fungus such as Yellow Fungus, White Fungus, and cream fungus with varying intensity began to be reported across India. Black Fungus symptoms include blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and in extreme cases coughing blood.

Medical experts have suggested that escalating cases of fungal infections are coming out due to COVID-19 antibiotics that remove important and symbiotic bacteria from the body, which are required to kill fungus from human body.