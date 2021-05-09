Black Fungus Infection: Govt Releases Dos & Don'ts For COVID-19 Survivors; Read List Here

The Central government on Sunday released an advisory for screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ infection that is being widely reported among COVID-19 survivors in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for.

The Health Ministry and ICMR that have been in the frontline of the government’s battle against the pandemic have prepared guidelines to prevent or manage the disease.

Sign and symptoms of mucormycosis/black fungus

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever

Headache

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Bloody vomits

Altered mental status

What are the predispositions

Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus

Immunosuppression by steroids

Prolonged ICU stays

Co-morbidities – post-transplant/malignancy

Voriconazole therapy

What should you do?

Control hyperglycemia

Monitor blood glucose level after COVID-19 recovery and also in diabetics

Use steroid judiciously – correct timing, correct dose and duration

Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

What should you not do?

Do not miss warning signs and symptoms

Do not consider all the cases with a blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in the context of immunosuppression and/or COVID-19 patients on immunomodulators

Do not hesitate to seek aggressive investigations, as appropriate (KOH staining & microscopy, culture, MALDITOF), for detecting fungal aetiology

Do not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for mucormycosis

How to prevent mucormycosis/black fungus?

Use masks if you are visiting dusty construction sites

Wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts and gloves while handling soil (gardening), moss or manure

Maintain personal hygiene, including thorough scrub bath

When to suspect the fatal infection?

(in COVID-19 patients, diabetics or immunosuppressed individuals)

Sinusitis – nasal blockage or congestion, nasal discharge (blackish/bloody), local pain on the cheekbone or one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling

Blackish discolouration over the bridge of nose/palate

Toothache, loosening of teeth, jaw involvement

Blurred or double vision with pain; fever, skin lesion; thrombosis & necrosis (eschar)

Chest pain, pleural effusion, haemoptysis, worsening of respiratory symptoms

How to manage mucormycosis?

Control diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis Reduce steroids (if the patient is still on) with the aim to discontinue rapidly Discontinue immunomodulating drugs No antifungal prophylaxis needed Extensive Surgical Debridement - to remove all necrotic materials What is the medical treatment for mucormycosis? Install peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) Maintain adequate systemic hydration Infuse normal saline IV before Amphotericin B infusion Antifungal therapy, for at least 4-6 weeks (follow guidelines) Monitor patients clinically and with radio-imaging for response and to detect disease progression

Whom should you consult?