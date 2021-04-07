BMC Permits Zomato, Swiggy Home Deliveries Amid Restrictions Imposed To Curb COVID Spread

Issuing a clarification on the stringent 'Break The Chain' guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government to curb the virus spread, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, permitted delivery of food items through online aggregators like Zomato, Swiggy amidst the restrictions imposed across the city till April 30. The BMC has affirmed that home deliveries of food items through the aggregators and essential supplies will be allowed 24 hours throughout the week. However, it clarified that during the weekend lockdown takeaways from restaurants in person will be restricted while home deliveries will be permitted.

The order dated April 7 and signed by BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal also stated that during the weekend lockdown, roadside food stalls, including those selling fruits will only be allowed to provide takeaways and not allow any sort of gatherings. Moreover, students or candidates appearing for various exams have been allowed to make necessary movement during the weekend lockdown, adding that their examination hall tickets would be considered a valid reason.

Apart from this, the BMC has permitted the movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, burses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home between 7-10 PM on all days. Eye clinics and opticians shops are allowed to remain open as well.

'Break The Chain' guidelines in Maharashtra

After imposing weekend lockdown across Maharashtra, the state government released `Break the Chain’ guidelines on Sunday to tackle COVID-19 surge across the state. The guidelines which will come in force from 5 April, 8 PM will remain in force till 30 April. While night curfew has been imposed from 8 PM to 7 AM, section 144 has been imposed across the state from 7 AM to 8 PM. The gathering of more than 5 people has been banned whereas shops, malls, markets would be closed down till April 30.

Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes to be closed. All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed and the staff at these places need to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria. All social/political/religious gatherings are banned, weddings capped at 50 people and funerals at 20 people. Read full guidelines here

Mumbai is one of India's worst COVID-19 hotspots and has witnessed an unprecedented surge in cases in the last few weeks. On Tuesday, 10,030 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai and 31 more patients died due to the infection. According to the BMC, 14,61,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the city till April 6.